कंपनी निर्देशिका
Belvedere Trading
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस

  • सभी ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Belvedere Trading ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Belvedere Trading में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $149K से $208K तक है। Belvedere Trading के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$161K - $187K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$149K$161K$187K$208K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस सबमिशन में Belvedere Trading की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Belvedere Trading?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Belvedere Trading in United States में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $208,250 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Belvedere Trading में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,750 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Belvedere Trading के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Vista Equity Partners
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • TD Ameritrade
  • MassMutual
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/belvedere-trading/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.