Belvedere Trading
Belvedere Trading डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Belvedere Trading में मध्यक डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $240K है। Belvedere Trading के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Belvedere Trading
Quantitative Researcher
Chicago, IL
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$240K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$90K
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
3 वर्ष
सामान्य प्रश्न

Belvedere Trading in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $360,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Belvedere Trading में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $240,000 है।

