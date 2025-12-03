कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Bell Integrator में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Russia पैकेज प्रति year कुल RUB 2.91M है। Bell Integrator के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$37.4K
स्तर
L5
मूल वेतन
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
16 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bell Integrator?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

फ्रंटएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bell Integrator in Russia में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज RUB 3,288,692 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bell Integrator में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Russia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा RUB 2,914,232 है।

