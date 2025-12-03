कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bell Flight
Bell Flight सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

Bell Flight में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$118K से CA$165K तक है। Bell Flight के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$92.2K - $107K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$85.2K$92.2K$107K$119K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bell Flight?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bell Flight in Canada में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$164,906 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bell Flight में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$117,790 है।

