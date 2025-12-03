Behaviour Interactive सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Behaviour Interactive में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$98K है। Behaviour Interactive के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Behaviour Interactive
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$70.9K
स्तर
P2
मूल वेतन
$67.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$3.7K
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Behaviour Interactive?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

नया पदनाम जमा करें

वीडियो गेम सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Behaviour Interactive in Canada में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$117,491 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Behaviour Interactive में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$93,955 है।

अन्य संसाधन

