कंपनी निर्देशिका
BCG Digital Ventures
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

BCG Digital Ventures वेतन

BCG Digital Ventures का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक भर्ती अधिकारी के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $57,839 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उद्यम पूंजीपति के लिए $327,256 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है BCG Digital Ventures. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/11/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $162K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$159K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
मानव संसाधन
$134K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$156K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$111K
उत्पाद डिजाइन प्रबंधक
$166K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$57.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$159K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$121K
उद्यम पूंजीपति
$327K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

BCG Digital Ventures में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उद्यम पूंजीपति at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $327,256 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
BCG Digital Ventures में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $158,547 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    BCG Digital Ventures के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Betterment
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Jefferies
  • Point72
  • DRW
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन