Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies वेतन

Basis Technologies का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मार्केटिंग के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $70,853 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $242,661 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Basis Technologies. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $96K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$95.9K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$73.4K

मार्केटिंग
$70.9K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$243K
रिक्रूटर
$88.4K
सेल्स
$209K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$220K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Basis Technologies este प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $242,661. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Basis Technologies este $95,938.

