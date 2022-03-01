कंपनी निर्देशिका
Banner Health
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Banner Health वेतन

Banner Health का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $63,700 से उच्च स्तर पर फिज़िशियन के लिए $144,275 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Banner Health. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $90.5K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$63.7K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$65.3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$101K
फिज़िशियन
$144K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$105K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$68.6K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Banner Health में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका फिज़िशियन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,275 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Banner Health में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $90,480 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Banner Health के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन