Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland वेतन

Bank of Ireland का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $44,957 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $93,083 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Bank of Ireland. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/17/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $93.1K
साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट
Median $63K
अकाउंटेंट
$61.7K

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$45K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$68.2K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$70.4K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$73.2K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$83.1K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$72.3K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Bank of Ireland में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $93,083 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bank of Ireland में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $70,444 है।

