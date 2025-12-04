कंपनी निर्देशिका
B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

B&H Photo Video में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $130K से $189K तक है। B&H Photo Video के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$149K - $170K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$130K$149K$170K$189K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं B&H Photo Video?

सामान्य प्रश्न

B&H Photo Video in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $188,800 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
B&H Photo Video में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $129,600 है।

अन्य संसाधन

