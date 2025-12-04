B&H Photo Video डेटा एनालिस्ट वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
B&H Photo Video में औसत डेटा एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $76.5K से $104K तक है। B&H Photo Video के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$81.9K - $99K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$76.5K$81.9K$99K$104K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं B&H Photo Video?

सामान्य प्रश्न

B&H Photo Video in United States में डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $104,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
B&H Photo Video में डेटा एनालिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $76,500 है।

अन्य संसाधन

