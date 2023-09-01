कंपनी निर्देशिका
Banco de Bogota
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Banco de Bogota वेतन

Banco de Bogota का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $10,399 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $49,856 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Banco de Bogota. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$10.4K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$29.4K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$49.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Banco de Bogota में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $49,856 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Banco de Bogota में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $29,391 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Banco de Bogota के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन