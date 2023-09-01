कंपनी निर्देशिका
B. Braun Medical
B. Braun Medical वेतन

B. Braun Medical का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $47,923 से उच्च स्तर पर मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए $150,750 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है B. Braun Medical. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/4/2025

$160K

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$144K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$90.6K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$151K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$76.9K
सेल्स
$47.9K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$130K
B. Braun Medical में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $150,750 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
B. Braun Medical में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,142 है।

