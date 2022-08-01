कंपनी निर्देशिका
AXS वेतन

AXS का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $99,500 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $198,990 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है AXS. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $113K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $105K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$99.5K

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$119K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$199K
सामान्य प्रश्न

AXS最高薪職位是सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$198,990。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
AXS年度總薪酬中位數為$113,000。

