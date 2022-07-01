Axonius वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Axonius का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर रिक्रूटर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $81,846 से उच्च स्तर पर मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स के लिए $159,200 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Axonius. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $140K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $144K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$159K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$127K
रिक्रूटर
$81.8K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Axonius میں سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا کردار मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स at the Common Range Average level ہے جس کا سالانہ کل معاوضہ $159,200 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Axonius میں رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $140,480 ہے۔

