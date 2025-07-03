कंपनी निर्देशिका
Avid
Avid वेतन

Avid का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $72,823 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $162,787 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Avid. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/26/2025

$160K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$139K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$163K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$72.8K

आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

