Asurion
Asurion वेतन

Asurion का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर Information Technologist (IT) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $44,100 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $230,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Asurion. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $160K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $145K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $230K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $93K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $123K
अकाउंटेंट
$57.1K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मैनेजर
$94.9K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$52.8K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$179K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$69.3K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
लीगल
$75.4K
मार्केटिंग
$209K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$118K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर
$185K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$156K
सेल्स
$65.3K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$72.6K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$139K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Asurion में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $230,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Asurion में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $123,333 है।

