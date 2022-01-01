कंपनी निर्देशिका
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital वेतन

Arrowstreet Capital का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $128,520 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $381,900 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Arrowstreet Capital. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $200K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$314K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$129K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$382K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Arrowstreet Capital में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $381,900 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Arrowstreet Capital में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $256,780 है।

