Applied Research Solutions सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Applied Research Solutions में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $140K है। Applied Research Solutions के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/28/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Applied Research Solutions
Systems Engineer III
Lexington, MA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$140K
स्तर
3
मूल वेतन
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
6 वर्ष
सामान्य प्रश्न

Applied Research Solutions in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $163,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Applied Research Solutions में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

