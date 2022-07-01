कंपनी निर्देशिका
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions वेतन

Apex Fintech Solutions का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $47,264 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $200,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Apex Fintech Solutions. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $132K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $200K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$90K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$111K
मानव संसाधन
$163K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$47.3K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$80.4K
बिक्री
$163K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Apex Fintech Solutions में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $200,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Apex Fintech Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $121,275 है।

