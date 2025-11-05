ANZ सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Bengaluru में

ANZ में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru Junior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.8M से Lead Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹3.46M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru पैकेज कुल ₹1.79M है। ANZ के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/5/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
