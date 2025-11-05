ANZ सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Greater Bengaluru में

कंपनी निर्देशिका
ANZ में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru Junior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.8M से Lead Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹3.46M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru पैकेज कुल ₹1.79M है। ANZ के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/5/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Junior Software Engineer
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं ANZ?

सामान्य प्रश्न

ANZ in Greater Bengaluru में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹3,964,234 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ANZ में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Greater Bengaluru के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,788,521 है।

