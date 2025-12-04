Anti-Defamation League लीगल वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Anti-Defamation League
Anti-Defamation League में औसत लीगल कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $108K से $151K तक है। Anti-Defamation League के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$117K - $136K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$108K$117K$136K$151K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Anti-Defamation League?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Anti-Defamation League in United States में लीगल के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $151,130 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Anti-Defamation League में लीगल भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $107,950 है।

