Anti-Defamation League
Anti-Defamation League इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर वेतन

Anti-Defamation League में औसत इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर कुल मुआवजा in Saudi Arabia प्रति year SAR 249K से SAR 354K तक है। Anti-Defamation League के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

$75.3K - $85.7K
Saudi Arabia
$66.5K$75.3K$85.7K$94.5K
Anti-Defamation League in Saudi Arabia में इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SAR 354,456 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Anti-Defamation League में इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर भूमिका in Saudi Arabia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SAR 249,320 है।

अन्य संसाधन

