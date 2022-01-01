कंपनी निर्देशिका
Anthem
Anthem वेतन

Anthem का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $84,575 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक के लिए $208,740 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Anthem. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/21/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
Median $117K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $110K
समाधान वास्तुकार
Median $201K

डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$209K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $145K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$88.4K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$84.6K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$136K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $148K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$159K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Anthem में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $208,740 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Anthem में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,338 है।

