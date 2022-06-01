कंपनी निर्देशिका
AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas वेतन

AmeriHealth Caritas का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $87,312 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $155,220 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है AmeriHealth Caritas. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/11/2025

$160K

एक्चुअरी
$152K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$87.3K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$133K

सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$155K
सामान्य प्रश्न

AmeriHealth Caritas में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $155,220 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
AmeriHealth Caritas में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $142,250 है।

