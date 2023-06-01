कंपनी निर्देशिका
American Red Cross
American Red Cross वेतन

American Red Cross का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $30,833 से उच्च स्तर पर मार्केटिंग के लिए $183,600 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है American Red Cross. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/11/2025

$160K

एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$59.7K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$126K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$30.8K

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$35.5K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$35.2K
मार्केटिंग
$184K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$131K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$95.5K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$79.6K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di American Red Cross ialah मार्केटिंग at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $183,600. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di American Red Cross ialah $79,600.

