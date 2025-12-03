कंपनी निर्देशिका
Amer Sports
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर

  • सभी ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Amer Sports ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Amer Sports में औसत ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $72.1K से $102K तक है। Amer Sports के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$81.9K - $97K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$72.1K$81.9K$97K$102K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर सबमिशन में Amer Sports की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Amer Sports?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Amer Sports in United States में ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $102,350 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Amer Sports में ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $72,090 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Amer Sports के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/amer-sports/salaries/graphic-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.