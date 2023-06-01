कंपनी निर्देशिका
Ambrx
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    Ambrx Biopharma is a clinical-stage biologics company that develops precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates and multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. Ambrx Biopharma has collaborations with several companies and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

    http://www.ambrx.com
    वेबसाइट
    2003
    स्थापना वर्ष
    81
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

