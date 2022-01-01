कंपनी निर्देशिका
Allen Institute for AI वेतन

Allen Institute for AI का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $111,976 से उच्च स्तर पर कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट के लिए $382,080 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Allen Institute for AI. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/14/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $213K
कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट
$382K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$190K

ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस
$112K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$132K
सेल्स
$184K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Allen Institute for AI में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $382,080 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Allen Institute for AI में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $186,898 है।

