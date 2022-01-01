कंपनी निर्देशिका
AlixPartners
AlixPartners वेतन

AlixPartners का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक वित्तीय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $84,619 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता के लिए $435,750 तक है।

$160K

प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$432K
व्यवसाय विकास
$413K

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$101K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$84.6K
मानव संसाधन
$199K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$176K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$191K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$221K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

