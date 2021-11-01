कंपनी निर्देशिका
Alchemy
Alchemy वेतन

Alchemy का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $130,650 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $263,675 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Alchemy. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $240K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$131K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$263K

भर्ती अधिकारी
$179K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$264K
यूएक्स अनुसंधानकर्ता
$149K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Alchemy में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $263,675 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Alchemy में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $209,550 है।

