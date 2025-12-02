कंपनी निर्देशिका
Alaan
Alaan फाउंडर वेतन

Alaan में औसत फाउंडर कुल मुआवजा in United Arab Emirates प्रति year AED 244K से AED 341K तक है। Alaan के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$72K - $87.2K
United Arab Emirates
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

Alaan in United Arab Emirates में फाउंडर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज AED 340,854 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Alaan में फाउंडर भूमिका in United Arab Emirates के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा AED 243,887 है।

