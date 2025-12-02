कंपनी निर्देशिका
AkzoNobel
AkzoNobel एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

AkzoNobel में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Taiwan प्रति year NT$691K से NT$943K तक है। AkzoNobel के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$24.1K - $29.1K
Taiwan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$22.5K$24.1K$29.1K$30.7K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं AkzoNobel?

AkzoNobel in Taiwan में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NT$942,798 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
AkzoNobel में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in Taiwan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NT$690,843 है।

अन्य संसाधन

