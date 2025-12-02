कंपनी निर्देशिका
Akveo
Akveo सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Akveo में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Poland पैकेज प्रति year कुल PLN 221K है। Akveo के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Akveo
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$60K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
5 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Akveo?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Akveo in Poland में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज PLN 261,428 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Akveo में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Poland के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा PLN 220,860 है।

अन्य संसाधन

