Akveo
Akveo प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर वेतन

Akveo में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in Lithuania प्रति year €42.3K से €59.1K तक है। Akveo के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$52.8K - $64K
Lithuania
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$48.7K$52.8K$64K$68.1K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Akveo?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Akveo in Lithuania में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €59,057 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Akveo में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर भूमिका in Lithuania के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €42,256 है।

अन्य संसाधन

