Akveo ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Akveo में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in Poland प्रति year PLN 58K से PLN 82.7K तक है। Akveo के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$18K - $21.1K
Poland
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$15.7K$18K$21.1K$22.5K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Akveo in Poland में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज PLN 82,690 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Akveo में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in Poland के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा PLN 57,954 है।

