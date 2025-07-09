कंपनी निर्देशिका
Akkodis
Akkodis वेतन

Akkodis का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक भर्ती अधिकारी के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $3,989 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए $233,199 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Akkodis.

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $109K
जैव चिकित्सा इंजीनियर
$52.9K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$60.1K

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$44.4K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$52.1K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$94.1K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$4K
बिक्री
$233K
