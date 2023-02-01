कंपनी निर्देशिका
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Agency for Science, Technology and Research वेतन

Agency for Science, Technology and Research का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर केमिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $48,215 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $91,734 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Agency for Science, Technology and Research. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/1/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $78.8K

रिसर्च साइंटिस्ट

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $91.7K
बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियर
$73.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
केमिकल इंजीनियर
$48.2K

रिसर्च इंजीनियर

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$49.5K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$66.4K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Agency for Science, Technology and Research je डेटा साइंटिस्ट s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $91,734. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Agency for Science, Technology and Research je $70,028.

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Agency for Science, Technology and Research के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Square
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन