कंपनी निर्देशिका
AEye
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

AEye वेतन

AEye का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $159,120 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $312,555 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है AEye. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/15/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$313K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$159K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$179K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$204K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$231K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en AEye es हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $312,555. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AEye es $206,508.

विशेष नौकरियां

    AEye के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन