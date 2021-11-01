कंपनी निर्देशिका
Advantech
Advantech वेतन

Advantech का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $27,866 से उच्च स्तर पर साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए $99,500 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Advantech. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/31/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $30.4K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $85K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
मार्केटिंग
$76.8K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$27.9K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$47K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$94.5K
सेल्स
$30.2K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$99.5K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Advantech में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $99,500 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Advantech में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $69,650 है।

अन्य संसाधन