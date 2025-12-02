ADP प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
ADP में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States Product Manager के लिए प्रति year $124K से VP Product Management के लिए प्रति year $418K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $217K है। ADP के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.3%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

ADP में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (Infinity% प्रति अवधि)



सामान्य प्रश्न

ADP in United States में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $417,500 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ADP में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $181,800 है।

