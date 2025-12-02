कंपनी निर्देशिका
ADP प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

ADP में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in United States Senior Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $127K से Lead Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $229K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $130K है। ADP के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
देखें 2 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33.3%

वर्ष 1

33.3%

वर्ष 2

33.3%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

ADP में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)

  • 33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (Infinity% प्रति अवधि)



शामिल पदनाम

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

सामान्य प्रश्न

ADP in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $237,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ADP में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,500 है।

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.