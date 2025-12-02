ADP प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

ADP में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in United States Senior Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $127K से Lead Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $229K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $130K है। ADP के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
33.3%
वर्ष 1
33.3%
वर्ष 2
33.3%
वर्ष 3
ADP में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.30% वार्षिक)
33.3% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (Infinity% प्रति अवधि)
