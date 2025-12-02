कंपनी निर्देशिका
ADNOC
  • वेतन
  • जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर

  • सभी जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर वेतन

ADNOC जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर वेतन

ADNOC में मध्यक जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United Arab Emirates पैकेज प्रति year कुल AED 630K है। ADNOC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$172K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$24.5K
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
16 वर्ष
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

सामान्य प्रश्न

ADNOC in United Arab Emirates में जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज AED 762,020 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ADNOC में जियोलॉजिकल इंजीनियर भूमिका in United Arab Emirates के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा AED 669,476 है।

