ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions वेतन

ACV Auctions का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $85,425 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $200,000 तक है।

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $150K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $200K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $110K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$87.6K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$85.4K
सामान्य प्रश्न

ACV Auctions में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $200,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ACV Auctions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,000 है।

