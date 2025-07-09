कंपनी निर्देशिका
Accor
Accor वेतन

Accor का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक कॉपी राइटर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $29,383 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक के लिए $72,648 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Accor. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/15/2025

$160K

प्रशासनिक सहायक
$29.8K
कॉपी राइटर
$29.4K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$69K

साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$72.6K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$69.6K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Accor में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $72,648 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Accor में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $69,021 है।

