Accion Labs वेतन

Accion Labs का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक भर्ती अधिकारी के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $6,474 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $388,050 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Accion Labs. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/15/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $17.7K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$18.3K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$28.7K

भर्ती अधिकारी
$6.5K
बिक्री
$244K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$388K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$35.5K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Accion Labs में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $388,050 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Accion Labs में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $28,720 है।

