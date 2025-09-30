ABB प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन Philadelphia Area में

ABB में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in Philadelphia Area Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $94K है। ABB के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/30/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
