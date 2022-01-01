कंपनी निर्देशिका
ABB
ABB वेतन

ABB का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $6,349 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $191,040 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है ABB. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/8/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $82.9K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $120K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $98K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $39.4K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
Median $9.3K
अकाउंटेंट
$53.2K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$114K
कंट्रोल्स इंजीनियर
$28.6K
कॉपी राइटर
$45.2K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$6.3K
मार्केटिंग
$17.9K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$63.5K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$151K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$154K
सेल्स
$86.8K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$50.6K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$32.5K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$191K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$76.1K
सामान्य प्रश्न

ABB में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $191,040 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ABB में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $63,528 है।

