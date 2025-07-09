कंपनी निर्देशिका
Aakash Educational Services
Aakash Educational Services वेतन

Aakash Educational Services का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक ग्राहक सेवा के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $3,074 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $25,305 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Aakash Educational Services. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/10/2025

$160K

ग्राहक सेवा
$3.1K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$6K
बिक्री
$7.2K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$25.3K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Aakash Educational Services में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $25,305 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Aakash Educational Services में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $6,605 है।

