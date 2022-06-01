कंपनी निर्देशिका
66degrees
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

66degrees वेतन

66degrees का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $131,340 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $250,848 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है 66degrees. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/7/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $138K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$181K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$131K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$181K
सेल्स
$229K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$219K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$251K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$179K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

66degrees에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $250,848입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
66degrees에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $180,746입니다.

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    66degrees के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन